Travis Head Does Aggressive Batting Practice During Nets Session Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Video Goes Viral

Travis Head during training session (Photo Credit: X/@smith___49)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2024 09:05 AM IST

    The Australia National Football Team is all set to take on the India National Cricket Team in a five-match Test series starting on November 22. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is all set to take in Australia. Ahead of the AUS vs IND 1st Test of BGT 2024-25, Travis Head was spotted practising during a nets session. Travis Head was practising aggressive shots in his nets session. This type of batting practice can be a good sign for Australia and India will be worried. Head has been an important part asset to Australia. Travis Head will also be taking part in his 50th Test match. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Burst Into Laughter After Sarfaraz Khan Takes Unconventional Slip Catch in Training Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Video Goes Viral.

    Travis Head's Aggressive Batting Practice

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

