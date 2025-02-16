Fans shared their reactions to 'controversial' run-out decisions by the third umpire as the Delhi Capitals edged past Mumbai Indians to register a thrilling two-wicket victory in WPL 2025 on February 15. The run-out decisions by the third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan, especially those for Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav sparked controversy, with the latter hitting a crucial six that helped Delhi Capitals win in the end. Shikha Pandey's run-out decision came in the 18th over when the player attempted a quick run and was sent back by Niki Prasad. A direct hit at the striker's end saw Shikha Pandey slide her bat but it did not seem that she got anything beyond the line. She was ruled not out. The decision to adjudge Radha Yadav not out was in the 19th over where her bat was in the air as the stumps were lit. Take a look at some reactions below. Was Radha Yadav Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy During Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match.

'Out or Not Out?'

Third Umpire's Decisions Were 'Questionable'

Those 2 run outs as NOT OUTs were seriously questionable. The whole point of light emitting stumps & bails is to have those split second / split frame decisions right. One bail dislodged is good enough for the decision & NOT both bails. I wud be staggered if this isn't the case. — 𝙺𝙺 (𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚗𝚊𝚔𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚛) 🇮🇳 (@krishnakumarh5) February 15, 2025

'Controversial' Run Out Decisions By Third Umpire

Some Controversial Runout Decisions by the third umpire — BhanuReddySatharla (@PRAKASHIYER88) February 15, 2025

'Absolutely Controversial'

All the later stages run-out decisions by third umpire was absolutely controversial. Needs better umpiring in such a big tournament like WPL!#WPL2025 #MIWvDCW #MIvDC #WPL — Ajinkya Kulkarni (@ajin_kyaa) February 15, 2025

'Funny'

Third umpire took 5 extra minutes, checked everything frame by frame multiple times only to give wrong decisions both times. Funny. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 15, 2025

'Both Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav Were Run Out'

Leave the last ball , Shikha Pandey & Radha Yadav both were run out before, then next ball Radha hit a 6 which helped DC — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) February 15, 2025

