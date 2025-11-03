India Women won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. It is a historic moment for India as after two failures, they finally succeeded in the third attempt to get that eluding title. As India Women's team cricketers celebrated their win in the DR DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the stadium DJ played 'Vande Mataram' song. The crowd in the stadium were singing along with it. The moment made fans emotional and the video went viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India After Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title With Victory over South Africa (See Post).

Fans Sing Along As ‘Vande Mataram’ Song Played After India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Fans in Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai Sing Vande Mataram

Mumbai crowd singing Vande Mataram after victory is my most favorite part. Instant Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/Mop1a2v4AZ — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)