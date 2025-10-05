Tempers fly around whenever India takes on Pakistan in cricket and it was not much different during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game. India are currently batting first in the India Women vs Pakistan Women match at Colombo and during that, Harmanpreet Kaur smashed Pakistan cricketer Nashra Sandhu for 11 runs in one over, including two boundaries. As she punched back the last delivery of the over back to Sandhu, she gave a death stare to Harmanpreet trying to intimidate her. Pratika Rawal Wicket Video: Watch Sadia Iqbal Dismiss India Women Opener During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Nashra Sandhu Gives Death Stare to Harmanpreet Kaur

