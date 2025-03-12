Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya recreated the hilarious BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) interview during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations. India beat New Zealand in a thrilling final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. After the match, the players engaged themselves in celebrations and during this time, Arshdeep Singh asked Hardik Pandya the hilarious question, "Final match, you perform what happening?" Everyone in the video burst out laughing after the question was asked.. For the uninitiated, this question became a meme when it was asked by a journalist to Andre Russell in the BPL back in 2023. Rohit Sharma Angry at Kuldeep Yadav for Fumbling While Wearing White Jacket During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony? Watch Viral Video.

Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya Recreate Hilarious BPL Meme

Final match you perform what happening 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VMGBAUErr7 — Out of Cricket Context Ka Baap (@TheCric8Boy) March 11, 2025

Here's the BPL Journalist's Viral Question

Tough questions indeed! Footage courtesy: NagorikTV pic.twitter.com/sy0h0AsX2t — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) February 17, 2023

