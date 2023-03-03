Pakistan Super League 2023 has already produced a lot of awe moments including some breathtaking catches. We have seen players leaping around the boundary line and grabbing some top catches but the effort from Hasan Ali during Islamabad United and Karachi Kings tops all. Irfan Khan swung one from Tom Curran wildly, the ball went too high and was almost going over the boundary line when Hasan Ali grabs it and mid-air, he throws it back to Rassie Van Der Dussen who gently catches the relayed ball. It was a tremendous effort from Hasan Ali as he showed some top-class athleticism. 'Superman' Sikandar Raza's Boundary-Saving Act During Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Hasan Ali Contributes in A Stunning Relay Catch

