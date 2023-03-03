Over the years, fielding – a crucial aspect of cricket – has evolved a lot as cricketers worldwide have pulled off spectacular catches and boundary-saving efforts that ultimately help win games for their sides. What earlier used to be a rare act is now a regular sight. One such effort was produced by Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Quetta Gladiators’ batter Will Smeed smashed Rashid Khan’s delivery towards deep mid-wicket in that match. Raza, who was fielding near the boundary line, single-handedly prevented the ball from going over the rope for a six. The video of Raza’s Herculean effort to stop the six soon went viral. PSL's Twitter handle praised him and called him 'SUPERMAN'. Lahore Qalandars Follow Japan Football Team, Clean up Gaddafi Stadium After PSL 2023 Match Against Quetta Gladiators (Watch Video).

Watch Sikandar Raza's 'Superman' Boundary-Saving Effort Here

