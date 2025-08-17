The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025. The PCB have excluded veteran stars Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan from the Pakistan national cricket team squad. They, however, did include other experienced players like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf. While the newly announced squad has received mixed reactions, many have criticized the move to select Hasan Ali. The 31-year-old Hasan Ali has been an average performer for the Green Shirts in the T20Is, scalping just 69 wickets in 56 matches. His last two T20Is have been dull too, with figures 1/38 and 0/48 against the West Indies. No Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Announced, Salman Ali Agha Retained As Captain.

'Naseem over Hasan Ali'!

Alhumdulilah. should’ve added Naseem over Hasan Ali. Wasim jr back out of no where he’s a good option for death bowling but not sure if he’s fully fit. Khushdil & faheem there as always 🤦🏻‍♀️they should’ve given brought in Naeem after the psl over Talat https://t.co/fg5e1NQN4a — Sara_M (@ShadySara1) August 17, 2025

'Should be Last Tournament'

Agha,fakhar,shaheen,hasan Ali,faheem,Haris rauf,khushdil this should be last tournament all of them agr Babar ko sideline kr sakty hu tu Phir in sbki kya performances h ye sb 7,8 tournament khail chuky h. Young team or modern day,sr ka choran baich k logo ko bewqof bna rhy h https://t.co/ur953zhtw1 — 🇵🇸 عليّ (@_Aleeeeey) August 17, 2025

'Good Squad Except Hasan Ali'

Good squad except Hasan Ali,Abbas Afridi should be there — AMS (@AMS13875529) August 17, 2025

The Clown Emoji!

Salman 🤡 Hasan ali 🤡 Faheem 🤡 Talat 🤡 Haris rauf 🤡 — Quetta_wal (@Quetta_Wal) August 17, 2025

'Abbas Afridi... better option'

Abbas Afridi would have been a better option over Hasan Ali https://t.co/2A9ex7NMrC — Meem Jeem ♡ (@zajawadyum) August 17, 2025

'Should Not Be In The Squad'

Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali should not be in the squad. — Yahya Khan (@yahyakhan150) August 17, 2025

