Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared a post on his X handle where he advised citizens to stay safe and take precautions amid rising COVID-19 cases in India over the last few weeks. The great off-spinner wrote, "Covid is Back People . Stay vigilant and take care 🙏." In the last few weeks, the COVID-19 cases have surged in Asia. As per health officials quoted by PTI, India stands at 257 cases, and the situation is currently being monitored.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India

Covid is Back People . Stay vigilant and take care 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 20, 2025

