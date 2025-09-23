England women's national cricket team pace bowler Freya Davies has announced her retirement from cricket in a bid to become a solicitor. The 29-year-old bowler featured for England Women 36 times across formats, and claimed 23 T20I and 10 ODI wickets, having last played for ENG-W in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The England Cricket social media handle wished Freya all the best for her future while announcing the cricketer's retirement. The Chichester-born has played cricket for teams like Sussex, London Spirit, Welsh Fire, and South East Stars, apart from representing England Women. England Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Lead; Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone Included.

England's Freya Davies Announces Retirement

Best of luck to Freya Davies, who made 35 appearances for England as she retires from Cricket to become a solicitor 🫶 All the best for the future, Freya! pic.twitter.com/XEaHMljU16 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)