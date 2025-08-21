The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a star-studded 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday, August 21. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30. Star cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the women's side for the first time at the ICC event. Former captain Heather Knight has been added to the star-studded squad after having been on the sidelines for the last few months due to a right hamstring injury. Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, and Lauren Bell have also been included in the 15-member squad. India Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead; Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani Included; Shafali Verma Misses Out.

England Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Here it is, your Cricket World Cup squad heading to India & Sri-Lanka! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jJxKGDfWNn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2025

