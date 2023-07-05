Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar are currently in London. There they meet some old friends and their family. Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar, three former teammates who are part of Cricket fan's nostalgia, have a lunch together along with their family. Sachin shares the picture of them having lunch together with the caption, 'Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch.' ‘Honoured’ Sachin Tendulkar Receives ‘Guard of Honour the Masai Way’ During His Trip to Kenya's Masai Mara (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar Has Lunch With Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

