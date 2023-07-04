Sachin Tendulkar is a widely respected figure all across the world and an example of it was when he received a 'guard of honour' by tribals during his trip to Kenya's Masai Mara. The Master Blaster has been enjoying his vacation to the African nation, as seen from his pictures on Instagram and in the latest photo dump, Tendulkar shared how he was honoured by the tribal population there. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Guard of honour the Masai way. Honoured to receive their blessings." ‘Tag One Person…’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Witty Message With a Fun Task for His Followers on Social Media Day (Check Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Gets 'Guard of Honour'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)