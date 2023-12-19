Chennai Super Kings had an interesting reaction that they shared on social media after they signed Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2024 auction. The two had collided during an ODI match back in 2015 and CSK, using that as a reference, shared the video and wrote, "From Collision to Coalition! It's all #Yellove!" Mustafizur Rahman was signed for Rs 2 crore by the defending champions and his ability to bowl cutters on the Chepauk wicket, which tends to be on the slower side, will come in more than handy. 'Chinta Mat Karo, Wo Batting Karega' Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Responds to Fan's 'Rohit Sharma Ko Wapis Lao' Demand at IPL 2024 Auction Venue.

See CSK's Post:

