The SunRisers Hyderabad created history during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match and put up a first-innings total of 277/3 in Hyderabad. This was the highest-ever first innings total by a team in the history of the tournament and broke RCB's 11-year-old record of 263/3 which they achieved against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition of the tournament. The netizens went berserk with memes on social media and came up with hilarious reactions. Some of them are mentioned below: SRH Create History As They Score Most Runs In First Ten Overs of An IPL Match, Achieves Feat Vs MI in IPL 2024

whole India watching SRH Batsmen owning Mumbai Indians bowlers... !! #SRHvsMi | #RohitSharma𓃵 | Travis Head ! pic.twitter.com/Hse6kFmY1q — SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) March 27, 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome the new Orange Cap Holder HENRICH KLASSEN 😎#SRHvsMi pic.twitter.com/HJzgfDDmKI — Dark Lord :) (@Dark_Loord_) March 27, 2024

Summary of MI bowling line up today #SRHvsMi pic.twitter.com/P4jEgh4DMm — J I G Y Λ S U (@jigy_asu) March 27, 2024

