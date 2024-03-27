The SunRisers Hyderabad batsman showcased a brutal display of batting during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match and achieved the highest score by a team in the first ten overs in the history of the tournament. SunRisers ended up at 148/2 after the first ten overs and left behind PBKS' 131 runs, which they secured in the 2014 edition of the tournament. ‘Tell the World Travis Head Is Back’: Netizens Go Berserk Over Australian Star’s Aggressive Half Century During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match

SunRisers Hyderabad Achieve Massive Record during SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Most runs in first 10 overs in IPL: 148 - SRH v MI, 2024 today 131 - KXIP v SRH, 2014 131 - MI v SRH, 2021 130 - Deccan v MI, 2008 129 - RCB v KXIP, 2016 #SRHvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 27, 2024

