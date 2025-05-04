Former England national football team manager Gareth Southgate has been traveling with the Rajasthan Royals squad and was spotted cheering for them in IPL 2025. As Rajasthan Royals traveled to Kolkata to play against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Southgate was also spotted in the stands in RR jersey, supporting Riyan Parag and co. Fans loved to see him at another iconic Indian cricket venue and made his picture viral. Kunal Singh Rathore Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals' Debutant Wicketkeeper-Batter in IPL 2025.

Gareth Southgate Spotted at Eden Gardens

Got Southgate to Salt Lake City before GTA VI! ⚽💗😂 pic.twitter.com/ErpjSYgg9Q — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 4, 2025

