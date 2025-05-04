The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a flurry of youngsters coming through the ranks, specially in the last two seasons after the introduction of the impact player rule. Teams have found the liberty of using specialists and they have found Indian players who add value to the squad instead of big-name overseas players. Be it Priyansh Arya, Aniket Yadav or the likes of Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar, young Indian players have stepped up again and again contributing to their team's victory. Which Team Mitchell Owen Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Explosive Australian Opener Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Rajasthan Royals have such stories as well. They have handed debut to the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is only 14-year-old. Suryavanshi ended up scoring the second fastest century in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals are known for giving opportunities to young and uncapped Indian cricketers and giving them the platform to deliver. This time, due to some injury issues in their team. they have decided to hand over the debut to Kunal Singh Rathore from Rajasthan. Fans eager to know more about Kunal Singh Rathore will get complete information here.

Kunal Singh Rathore Quick Facts

# Kunal Singh Rathore was born on October 10, 2002 at Kota in Rajasthan.

# Kunal is a wicketkeeper-batter who bats left-handed and is known for his strokeplay.

# Kunal had a moderate start to his first-class career for Rajasthan.

# Kunal's turning point came when he made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022-23.

# Rathore got 147 runs at an average of 36.75 in his debut season.

# His display and potential made Rajasthan Royals bid for him and purchase him in IPL 2023.

# He was purchased for INR 20 Lakh in ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

# Kunal had a better Ranji Trophy season in 2023-24. He got 245 runs in the at an average above 40, including a memorable maiden century against Manipur. Behind the stumps, he showed great promise with 19 dismissals.

# Rathore followed it up with a solid run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, contributing 250 runs at an average of 41.66 and adding 24 dismissals to his growing resume.

# In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he scored 107 runs at an average of 35.66 and his strike rate went up from 128.94 in the previous year to 152.85 in the current year.

# After being part of RR for two years, Kunal was once again purchased by RR for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

#Kunal made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

RR are known of giving a lot of technical and coaching support to their youngsters and backing in the playing XI as well so that they get enough confidence and the fear of failure doesn't set in. Someone like Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal have ended up playing for India from Rajasthan Royals and fans will hope so does Kunal Singh Rathore.

