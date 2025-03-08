UP Warriorz (UPW) have posted the highest team total in the history of the Women's Premier League (WPL), achieving this feat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. The Deepti Sharma-led outfit scored 225/5, powered by a fascinating unbeaten 99 from the bat of Georgia Voll. The right-hander struck 17 fours and one six while there were other contributions from Kiran Navgire (46 off 16 balls), Grace Harris (39 off 22 balls) and Chinelle Henry (19 off 15). Georgia Voll has scripted a record for herself, registering the joint-highest individual score in WPL history alongside Sophie Devine. UP Warriorz broke the previous record set by Delhi Capitals, which was 223/2, coincidentally against RCB at the Brabourne Stadium in 2023. UP Warriorz Players Wear Pink Jerseys in WPL 2025 Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Here's the Reason.

UP Warriorz Post Highest Total in WPL History

