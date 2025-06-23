A moment of fun banter took place between two Australian mates Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell during the Major League Cricket 2025. Texas Super Kings was batting against Washington Freedom, Glenn Maxwell was bowling, when Marcus Stoinis hit him for a boundary by playing a reverse sweep. The reverse sweep is a favourite weapon of Glenn Maxwell and after watching Stoinis use it against him, Maxwell said a few things to Stoinis who smiled and laughed it off. It was fun banter and fans made the video viral in no time. Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Engaged in Heated Argument, Marcus Stoinis Separates the Duo During RH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis Engage in Fun Banter

A reverse sweep, a big laugh out in the middle, and then ultimately... Maxwell takes the points v Stoinis 😅#MLC2025 | @StarsBBL pic.twitter.com/6wEem7oUvl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 23, 2025

