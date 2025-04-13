Things got heated up during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH were chasing 245 and both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were striking the ball well. Glenn Maxwell was bowling and he got engaged in a heated argument with Travis Head. The two Australians had to separate by another one, Marcus Stoinis, who came in between them. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Engaged in Heated Argument

