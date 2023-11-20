After the post-match presentation of the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, the Australian captain Pat Cummins in a very kind gesture and in pure sportsmanship gave the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy away to the Australian support staff and was also clicking their pictures via a smartphone. The gesture was appreciated all over social media. Australia won their sixth World Cup on Sunday, November 19. Travis Head was awarded with the Player of the Match award for his valuable knock of 137 runs in 120 balls. IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 Final Stat Highlights: Australia Beat India To Win Record-Extending Sixth Title

Have a Look at Pat Cummins Handing Away the World Cup 2023 Trophy to Australian Support Staff

Pat Cummins handed the trophy to the Australian support staff and clicked a picture of them. pic.twitter.com/8iTnt6nAHR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)