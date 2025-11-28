Pat Cummins' wait for a return to action continues after he was not named in Australia's squad for the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test 2025-26 in Brisbane, on Friday, November 28. Josh Hazlewood also misses out on selection. The Australian captain and fast bowler has been training hard and is on his way to recovering from a lumbar back stress injury, but the selectors and management have decided to give him more time to gain fitness. Pat Cummins will, however, travel with the Australia National Cricket Team to Brisbane. Australia have named an unchanged squad, which beat England inside two days in the Ashes 2025-26 opener in Perth and that Steve Smith will continue as captain. The AUS vs ENG 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26, which is a Day-Night match, will start on December 4. ICC Rates Perth Pitch ‘Very Good’ After AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025–26 Opener Ends in Two Days.

Australia Squad for AUS vs ENG 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 Announced

Australia has named its squad for the second #Ashes Test at the Gabba. https://t.co/m1JSOnfKI4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2025

