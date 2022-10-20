Gujarat Cricket Association congratulated ex-Kolkata Knight Riders leg spinner Piyush Chawla on Twitter for achieving the commendable feat of 100 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Piyush, whose talents were once recognised by Sachin Tendulkar himself, is the first bowler to achieve this amazing milestone.

Piyush Chawla Touches the 100 Wickets Milestone in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

