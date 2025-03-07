The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants secured a thrilling victory over Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. With this victory, Gujarat Giants positioned themselves in second place in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings with eight points to their name. UP Warriorz are eliminated from the WPL 2025 tournament. The Deepti Sharma-led side became the first side to get eliminated from season three. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 177-5 in 20 overs. Skipper Meg Lanning played a stunning knock of 92 runs off 57 balls. Opener Shafali Verma slammed 40 runs. With the ball, Deandra Dottin took two wickets, and Meghna Singh scalped three wickets. While chasing 178, Harleen Deol played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 49 balls that helped Gujarat Giants secure a thrilling victory. UPW-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How UP Warriorz Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Hat-Trick of Wins for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)