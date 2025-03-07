The Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz (UPW) are struggling in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The WPL 2025 caravan has now moved to Lucknow. Earlier, Vadodara and Bengaluru hosted the first few matches of the showpiece event. With each passing day, the WPL 2025 standings are getting tighter with franchises fighting hard to reach the playoffs. Earlier, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals became the first side to qualify for the playoffs of the WPL 2025. UPW-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

The Deepti Sharma-led side started their WPL 2025 journey on a poor note. The franchise suffered two consecutive defeats in the Vadodara leg against the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, respectively. In the Bengaluru leg, the UP-based franchise performed well and secured two victories against Delhi Capitals and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, they suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of former champions Mumbai Indians in their last match in the Bengaluru leg.

UP Warriorz's faith didn't change when they reached Lucknow to play their next league stage matches in the WPL 2025. The franchise has suffered back-to-back defeats against Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, which have dented their hopes of reaching the WPL 2025 playoffs. In this article, we will talk about the playoffs scenario for Deepti Sharma's UP Warriorz.

How UPW-W Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table?

The Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. They have played seven league-stage matches in season three of the WPL. Out of these, the UP-based franchise has suffered five defeats and emerged victorious on two occasions. The Deepti Sharma-led side has four points, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.785. The Warriorz have just one match left in their Women's Premier League 2025 season. They will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 8. Here are some scenarios in which UPW-W can qualify for the playoffs.

UP Warriorz need to win their last league-stage match against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to stay in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Even, if they win their last league-stage match against Bengaluru, their chance of reaching playoffs might not guarantee them a place in the top three. If multiple teams finish on six points, the NRR would come into play, and Warriorz has an extremely poor NRR of -0.785.

If UP Warriorz lose their last league against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they will be eliminated from the Women's Premier League 2025 season. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Remaining Matches of UP Warriorz in WPL 2025

Date Opponent Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) March 8th 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM IST

