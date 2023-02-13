Beth Mooney, Australian team wicketkeeper and another stalwart for them to be serial champions over the years, gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 2 Crores. He addition will definitely boost the batting depth of the Gujarat based franchise including a safe pair of hands behind the wicket.

