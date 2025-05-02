Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was involved in another heated argument with the umpires during the home IPL 2025 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 14th over. Prasidh Krishna bowled a brilliant yorker on the leg stump to Abhishek Sharma. The ball hits the Sunrisers opener's pads, and Gujarat went for the review. Gill looked unhappy with something. The GT skipper then had an animated chat with the on-field umpires. The two umpires tried to explain something to Gill. The star cricketer didn't look convinced, and Abhishek asked him to calm down. It looked like Gill was unhappy with the review, as there was some glitch with the ball tracking. However, the decision stayed with Abhishek Sharma. The incident has now gone viral on social media. Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Match Official After Third Umpire’s Controversial Run-Out Decision During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Involved in Heated Argument With On-Field Umpires

Chaos at the centre! 😳#ShubmanGill and #AbhishekSharma in discussion with the umpires! A review going #SRH’s way has sparked some serious drama! 🧐 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/RucOdyBo4H#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, &… pic.twitter.com/KX68eec2ZB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

