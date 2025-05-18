Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a thrashing victory by 10 wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. With this victory, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. After suffering a one-sided loss, the Axar Patel-led DC have dented their chance of reaching the playoffs. Gujarat Titans also scripted history by chasing down 200 or more runs without losing a wicket in the history of the tournament. Batting first, KL Rahul hammered his fifth IPL century. The veteran remained unbeaten on 112 off 65 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes as Delhi posted 199-3 in 20 overs. While chasing, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass with the bat. Sai hammered 108* whereas captain Gill slammed an unbeaten 93 as the visitors registered a commanding win. KL Rahul Becomes First Player To Hit Century for Three Teams in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽: 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳𝘀 📍 Led by Shubman Gill, the 𝙂𝙪𝙟𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙨 have made it to their third Top 4️⃣ finish in four years 🔥#GT fans, 2️⃣nd title loading? 🤔#TATAIPL | #DCvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/uJSCIFt9ub — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2025

