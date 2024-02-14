The Punjab Kings' veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has shared a special video on Instagram which is full of humour and came out on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2024. Shikar has a very unique way of celebrating Valentine's Day. In the video, he explains funnily how bad it will be for a man who celebrates Valentine's Day with any other woman after his marriage. Shikhar went on to say it would be "Belantine's Day" for the man. 'Our Players and Their Better Halves' Mumbai Indians Share 'Romantic' Post on Valentine's Day 2024.

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

