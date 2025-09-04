The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished the current ICC rank number 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma a happy birthday. Born on September 4, 2000, Abhishek Sharma has turned 25 years old today in 2025. Abhishek Sharma has already played in 17 T20Is for the India national cricket team, scoring 535 runs in 16 innings. The star left-handed batter already has two centuries and two half-centuries in the 20-over format for Team India. Abhishek Sharma made his debut for Team India on July 6, 2024, against Zimbabwe in Harare. He plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Mentor Yuvraj Singh Shares Special Birthday Wish for Abhishek Sharma As India Youngster Turns 25, Adds Sidhu Moose Wala Touch To It.

BCCI Wishes Abhishek Sharma A Happy Birthday

Here's wishing Abhishek Sharma - a swashbuckling batter and the present No. 1 Batter in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings - a very happy birthday! 👏 🎂#TeamIndia | @IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/G7d5FrVIAd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2025

