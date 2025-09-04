Mentor Yuvraj Singh extended warm birthday wish to World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who turned 25 on September 5. Yuvraj Singh took to social media, where he posted a special video montage along with a small message. Yuvraj used Sidhu Moose Wala’s famous song 'So High' as background music for the video. Yuvraj wrote on his X, "Happy birthday Sir Abhishek 🎂 Wishing you a great year ahead with loads of success! @OfficialAbhi04." Yuvraj and Abhishek have shared a close bond. The former Indian all-rounder has played a crucial role in Abhishek's development, dedicating significant time to enhancing the Indian opener's batting technique. This mentorship by Yuvraj has helped Abhishek boost his confidence in high-stake matches. 'Itni Maturity Hajam Nahi Ho Rahi' Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma For Smashing Sensational 141-Run Knock During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match, Takes Jibe At Apprentice For Taking Single on 99 (See Post).

Yuvraj Singh's Special Birthday Post Abhishek Sharma

Happy birthday Sir Abhishek 🎂 Wishing you a great year ahead with loads of success! @OfficialAbhi04 pic.twitter.com/mq7ndEI9ZN — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 4, 2025

