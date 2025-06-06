Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 37th birthday today. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has shared a wish for him on social media. Born in Ashwi-Kurd in Maharashtra on June 6, 1988, Ajinkya Rahane made his debut for the India National Cricket Team in the year 2011 in a T20I against England. He featured in his first ODI against the same opposition that year before making his first Test appearance two years later in Delhi against Australia. Ajinkya Rahane has, so far, played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is where he has scored 5,077 runs, 2,962 runs and 375 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane was the captain of the India National Cricket Team during a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over Australia Down Under in 2020-21. A domestic stalwart for Mumbai, he was most recently the captain of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Reflects on Prospects of Playing for India Again, Says ‘I Will Never Give Up on That Dream’.

BCCI Wishes Ajinkya Rahane on His 37th Birthday

1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣ intl. matches 8️⃣4️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ intl. runs 1️⃣5️⃣ intl. centuries 💯 Here's wishing Ajinkya Rahane a very happy birthday 🎂👏🏻 #TeamIndia | @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/UNxHuhQCRi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2025

