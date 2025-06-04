One of the best all-rounders in the current generation, Ben Stokes, celebrates his 34th birthday today on June 4. Stokes revolutionised England's white-ball and red-ball cricket, helping the Three Lions win their maiden ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, and ICC T20 World Cup in 2022, and also starring in The Ashes 2019, helping the home side draw 1-1 level with Australia. Stokes, who is England's Test captain, has reformed their cricket in whites, which has seen them reach new heights. Fans took to social media platforms and celebrated Stokes' birthday by flooding the internet with messages for the all-rounder on his special occasion. Check out some of the happy birthday Ben Stokes wishes below.

Happy Birthday Ben Stokes

Happy birthday Ben stokes ❣️🎂✨ pic.twitter.com/KrAT3v4gAF — BHARGAB BARMAN (@NooBGaming55406) June 4, 2025

Happy Birthday

Happy birthday @benstokes38 . Birth of England allrounder Ben Stokes, hero of their 2019 World Cup win and the Headingley Ashes chase a month later. Stokes, an attacking left-hand middleorder batter and right-arm seamer, made his debut during England's 5-0 thrashing in Australia pic.twitter.com/Ux3ppnf7uS — Aloysius Fernandes (@Aloy_Ferns) June 4, 2025

Captain, Match-Winner, Game Changer

1️⃣0️⃣7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ International Runs 🔥 🏏 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ Wickets Across Formats 😲👉 1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣ Catches in International Cricket 👏 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ ODI World Cup Winner 🏆🥇 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ T20I World Cup Winner 🏆🏏 Captain, Match-Winner, Game Changer and a Pure Inspiration 💪 Happy Birthday to Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/h723Y0RDEQ — Sportify (@Sportify777) June 4, 2025

Player Par Excellence

Happiest Birthday To Ben Stokes! Player par excellence. — Gappebaaz (@BazzBalle) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)