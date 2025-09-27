Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings have wished their former players Brendon McCullum and Lakshmipathy Balaji on their birthday. Both former New Zealand national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum and ex-Team India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji were born on September 27, 1981, and will be celebrating their 44th birthday today in 2025. Both players have played for the CSK in the past; Balaji played from IPL 2008 to IPL 2010 with the franchise. McCullum was a part of CSK in IPL 2014 and 2015. In the birthday wish, CSK have termed their two former legends as the "OG Lions". Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji! Fans Wish Former India Pacer As First-Ever IPL Hat-Trick Taker Turns 44.

CSK Wishes Brendon McCullum and Lakshmipathy Balaji

One brings the 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫!💥 The other brings the 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞! ⚡️ Super Birthday to Baz & Balaji! 🥳#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Xvmd8wwmDL — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)