One of the most underrated yet loved cricketers in India,  former Indian national cricket team pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji, celebrates his birthday today (September 27). Born on 27 September 1981, Balaji featured in a limited capacity for India, making 43 international appearances, claiming 71 wickets across formats. Balaji is fondly remembered for his memorable tour of Pakistan in 2004, where the pacer struck Shoaib Akhtar for a six in an ODI match and rattled opposition bowlers at will. The injury-marred pacer had successful stints in IPL with CSK and KKR, winning the coveted trophy with both franchises, respectively. A fan favourite, netizens took to social media platforms and wished Balaji, who claimed the first-ever IPL hat-trick, a happy birthday on his special occasion. Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum! Fans Wish Former New Zealand Legend As Current England Head Coach Turns 44.

'Happy Birthday To Lakshmipathy Balaji'

Fan Highlights Lakshmipathy Balaji's Career

Fan Wishes Former CSK Pacer On Special Day

CSK Fans' Birthday Wish For Lakshmipathy Balaji

Happy Birthday, Lakshmipathy Balaji

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)