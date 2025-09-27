One of the most underrated yet loved cricketers in India, former Indian national cricket team pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji, celebrates his birthday today (September 27). Born on 27 September 1981, Balaji featured in a limited capacity for India, making 43 international appearances, claiming 71 wickets across formats. Balaji is fondly remembered for his memorable tour of Pakistan in 2004, where the pacer struck Shoaib Akhtar for a six in an ODI match and rattled opposition bowlers at will. The injury-marred pacer had successful stints in IPL with CSK and KKR, winning the coveted trophy with both franchises, respectively. A fan favourite, netizens took to social media platforms and wished Balaji, who claimed the first-ever IPL hat-trick, a happy birthday on his special occasion. Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum! Fans Wish Former New Zealand Legend As Current England Head Coach Turns 44.

'Happy Birthday To Lakshmipathy Balaji'

Happy Birthday to Lakshmipathy Balaji, India's swing bowling sensation famous for his 2004 heroics vs Pakistan! Born #OnThisDay in 1981 – turning 44. Swing it like always! #Cricket #HappyBirthday — Crictic (@terikehkeluga) September 27, 2025

Fan Highlights Lakshmipathy Balaji's Career

Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji 8 Tests, 27 Wickets 30 ODIs, 34 Wickets 5 T20Is, 10 Wickets First Bowler to take an IPL Hat-trick & That SIX off Shoaib Akhtar in 2004. CC - @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/RpqAZ1r8J7 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Former CSK Pacer On Special Day

- The first hat-trick in the IPL was taken by Lakshmipathy Balaji on May 10, 2008, for the Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji pic.twitter.com/ShFn86dcx4 — Cricket Smasher (@cricket_smasher) September 27, 2025

CSK Fans' Birthday Wish For Lakshmipathy Balaji

Power 💥 meets Pace ⚡️— what a duo! Wishing a smashing birthday to Baz & Balaji! 🥳🔥 #BrendonMcCullum | Brendon McCullum #LegendsOfTheGame #WhistlePodu#LakshmipathyBalaji Lakshmipathy Balaji pic.twitter.com/oJSt67FzHO — Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) September 27, 2025

Happy Birthday, Lakshmipathy Balaji

Speed precision and dedication – today we celebrate the legend who bowled his way into our hearts. Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji! May your journey continue to inspire generations of cricketers.@lakshbalaji55 #HappyBirthdayBalaji pic.twitter.com/dnxIhc4Xre — Preeti Mahapatra🇮🇳 (@OfficialPreetiM) September 27, 2025

