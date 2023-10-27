Star Australian cricketer David Warner, who also is very popular among fans in India turned 37 on Friday, October 27. Warner is currently part of the Australia squad touring India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Fans, who are admirers of him, poured wishes on social media wishing their favourite cricketer.

Happy Birthday David Warner

Happy birthday David Bhai @davidwarner31 🥳

David Warner and the Orange Jersey will remain to be Special 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/nBBRun6gsA — The RAW ni 2.0💥💥 (@Jai_kalla) October 27, 2023

Fans Wish David Warner On Birthday

- Most hundreds as an opener🔥 - ODI WC winner in 2015 🏆 - T20 WC winner in 2021 🏆 - WTC 2023 Winner 🏆 - IPL winner as a captain in 2016🏆 Happy Birthday to Pocket Size dynamite , 🇦🇺David Warner.🔥🎂🎉#PakVsRSA #SAvPAK #SLvsENG #ENGvsSL #INDvsENG #Davidwarner #BHAAJA pic.twitter.com/qCpOJoEUX0 — Lakshya rajawat  (@Thakurlakshya25) October 27, 2023

Fans Pour Wishes For the Star Australian Cricketer

Happy Birthday to THE GREATEST OPENER OF THIS GENERATION ACROSS FORMATS (individually too)🥵🥵 Second best Odi batter of the generation 🙌🔥🔥 David Warner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cN9iN8oEhA — Himanshu (@khetan200104) October 27, 2023

A Special Day For the Aussie Cricketer

Happy Birthday David Warner pic.twitter.com/t9N96V2dmS — Chivvvv (@pyaraaacetamol) October 27, 2023

A Fan of Warner's Dance Moves

Happy birthday to the explosive batsman, David Warner! 🎉🎂 May your shots be as powerful as your dance moves! 🏏💃 #HappyBirthdayDavidWarner#DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/NfdjVzL7FE — Rahul chopra (@ChopraRahul23) October 27, 2023

Best Wishes Sir

Happy Birthday To You Sir With Best wishes good health and always happyness God bless you and your special day many congratulations Sir David Warner Sir 🙏🏻💐💐🌹💐❤️❤️😘🎈🎂🥳🥳 #happybirthday #DavidWarner @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/weQVyFLomz — Sarique Khan (@SariqueKhan15) October 27, 2023

