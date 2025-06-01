Former India wicketkeeper and current RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 40th birthday today (June 1). Regarded as a fan favourite, Karthik has been an ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and Indian Premier League winner throughout his career, scoring 1025 Test, 1752 ODI, and 7537 T20 runs, respectively, making a name for himself as a capable finisher in the shortest format. Fans flooded social media platforms wishing the cricketer-turned-commentator on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik! BCCI Wishes Former India National Cricket Team Wicketkeeper Batter As He Turns 40.

The Finisher

Real Thala of Cricket

RCB Batting - Off The Field

Happy Birthday DK

Finisher of the Century

