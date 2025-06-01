Former India wicketkeeper and current RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 40th birthday today (June 1). Regarded as a fan favourite, Karthik has been an ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and Indian Premier League winner throughout his career, scoring 1025 Test, 1752 ODI, and 7537 T20 runs, respectively, making a name for himself as a capable finisher in the shortest format. Fans flooded social media platforms wishing the cricketer-turned-commentator on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik! BCCI Wishes Former India National Cricket Team Wicketkeeper Batter As He Turns 40.

The Finisher

Real Thala of Cricket

Happy birthday to the real thala of cricket, dinesh Karthik the man who changed RCB's batting approach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQgWF6TJ19 — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 31, 2025

RCB Batting - Off The Field

Happy Birthday to the main of RCB Batting - off the field ❤️@DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/ZA6DWAVdk1 — Virat de Villiers (@imVKohli83) May 31, 2025

Happy Birthday DK

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 DINESH KARTHIK. T20 World Cup Winner. - Champions Trophy Winner. - 2 times Asia Cup Winner. - IPL Winner. - Batting Coach of RCB. - 3463 International runs. - 4842 Runs in IPL. - One of the Finest Finishers.#RCB#rcbfans pic.twitter.com/ftX5wvfXJd — prashant (@pr110009) June 1, 2025

Finisher of the Century

A very happy birthday to the finisher of the century, Dinesh Karthik! The man who never gives up, and an amazing human being who always motivates other ❤️ Love you sir 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/gcbjWOH8AG — Dinesh Karthik Fan Club (@DKFANFOREVER) June 1, 2025

