The Board of Control for Cricket in India has wished former India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on his 40th birthday. Born on June 1, 1985, Dinesh Karthik has represented the Indian cricket team in 180 matches, scoring 3,463 international runs. BCCI wished Dinesh Karthik while displaying his illustrious international career, where he was part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 winning trophies. However, for most fans, his most memorable knock would certainly be the one in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh, where his 29 off 8 balls singel-handedly won India the trophy. Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik! Fans Wish Former India Wicketkeeper As RCB Mentor and Batting Coach Turns 40.

BCCI Wishes Dinesh Karthik

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World T20-winner 🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 1⃣8️⃣0️⃣ intl. games 3⃣4️⃣6️⃣3⃣ intl. runs 🙌 Here's wishing Dinesh Karthik a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/ZUuzfvG0gG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2025

