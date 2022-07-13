Former South Africa and current RCB star, Faf du Plessis, celebrates his 38th birthday today (July 13, 2022). The cricketer is regarded as one of the best of his generation and played 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is for the Proteas. He as also played 106 matches in IPL mainly for CSK and RCB. Fans took to social media to wish du Plessis on his special day.

A Proteas Great

Happy Birthday to the greatest south african to ever play the IPL. 💛#FafDuPlessispic.twitter.com/k25VYPCiJ8 — R (@msd_lyf) July 13, 2022

Happy Birthday Faf

Forever a CSKian

RCB's Leader

A Successful Career

Happy birthday to the only South African who has 3 IPL titles and one Champions league. #FafDuPlessis pic.twitter.com/VsQNUiW28w — 𝗥 (@NoRun7777) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)