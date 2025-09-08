A modern-day legend and one of England's most prolific white-ball scorers, Jos Buttler celebrates his birthday today (September 8.) Born September 8, 1990, the wicket-keeper batter has made a name for himself in ODIs and T20Is, where the cricketer has excelled the most for England, different clubs/franchises. A crucial member of the England national cricket team's 2019 ICC ODI World Cup and 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Buttler has amassed 12,019 runs with 14 hundred and 74 half-centuries. Buttler has been massively successful in IPL as well, having won the 2017 edition with MI, and remains the only player after Virat Kohli to hit four tons in a single season. A fan favourite, users took to the social media platform 'X' and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for the England cricketer. Check out some of the fan wishes for Buttler below. Jos Buttler Becomes Seventh England Player To Score 12000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Fan Wishes England Player On Special Day

"Greatest Male Cricketer"

Happy Birthday to Great player, great human being, sir jos Buttler Greatest male cricketer to born on 8 sep pic.twitter.com/AVBzE5K7uk — Rohitpaglu🎀💗 (@Vivek5645) September 8, 2025

Jos Buttler Shares Birth Date With GT Skipper Shubman Gill

Happy Birthday Shubman Gill And Jos Buttler 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/Z332Xo7vug — ICT FAN (@qwertyuuiooopas) September 7, 2025

Fan Reminds Jos Buttler's Stats On Birthday

12,000 runs 40 50s Has a 100(50) in ODIS Truly the best cricketer to be born on 8th September HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOS BUTTLER pic.twitter.com/AzsLtEMrzX — Som 🇿🇦 (@SM_36063) September 7, 2025

Fan's Beautiful Tribute to Jos Buttler

Happy Birthday Jos Buttler 🩷 pic.twitter.com/i4rAsOZusY — Halla Bob (@kalalbob25) September 7, 2025

