Born on July 12, 1983, Munaf Patel is celebrating his 42nd birthday today in 2025. The former India national cricket team fast bowler Munaf Patel was an integral part of the 2011 ODI World Cup squad. In the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, Munaf Patel played eight matches for Team India, picking 11 wickets, including two in the all-important semi-final against Pakistan. Munaf Patel played in 70 ODIs, 13 Tests, and three T20Is for the Indian cricket team. Shubman Gill Reportedly Set to Replace Rohit Sharma as Captain for Team India’s Next ODI Series.

Happy Birthday

The Man With Two Wickets in Semi-Final

'Unsung Hero'

Unsung Hero of the World Cup Campaign.. Happy Birthday Munaf Bhai 🎂 — SRG (@TweetbySRG) July 12, 2025

'Will Always Be Remembered'

🎉 Happy Birthday @munafpa99881129 ji! 🎂 Wishing the World Cup-winning pacer a fantastic year ahead! Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. 🇮🇳🧢#MunafPatel#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/H6zY56hwzB — Ritesh Sharma₹🇮🇳 (@my_RiteshSharma) July 12, 2025

Debut & 2011 WC

A quick 🇮🇳 pacer who bowled in short bursts of speed is born On Test-debut in 2006, he took 7 wkts vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in Mohali & then 14 in 4 Tests in WI In the 2011 CWC he was 🇮🇳's 3rd best bowler with 2 crucial wkts in the SF vs 🇵🇰 (🎥:⬇️)#HBD @munafpa99881129pic.twitter.com/RfGlTU0nDe — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) July 12, 2025

That Abdul Razzaq Wicket

13 Tests, 70 ODIs, 3 T20Is 125 International Wickets 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champion Happy birthday Munaf Patel. His ball to Abdul Razzaq in the World Cup Semi-final (2011) was one of the best ball bowled in that World Cup. pic.twitter.com/RPq5QXAQ31 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 12, 2025

