Rohit Sharma had an abrupt end to his Test career. The former India national cricket team Test side captain drew curtains to his career in the whites, just days before the squads got announced for the ongoing India's tour of England. He called an end to his memorable T20I career just after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. On both occasions, the Hitman left captaincy. But now, as shared by journalist Rohit Juglan, Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma might get replaced by Shubman Gill as the new skipper for the format. However, it's not clear if the replacement would be for a single series or permanent. 'Forever Grateful' Rohit Sharma Shares Picture of Team India Helmet Remembering His ODI Debut in 2007 (See Pic).

If the news shared comes out to be true, it will certainly be a big shocker for his fans. The Indian Cricket Team last played in the 50-over ODI format on March 9, 2025. Rohit Sharma was the captain, and he with his Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, their first silverware in a major ICC event since 2013. Speculations were at the peak about the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the ODI format after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But, the Hitman had shared that he is not retiring, and had ambition to lead the nation in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027.

But now, with fresh waves of rumours arising about Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the new skipper in the ODI format for India, speculations of Rohit Sharma's retirement do tense fans. So far, there is no news of his potential retirement from the format, in fact, he has been spectacular in ODIs, with the bat, and also as a captain, having won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in his last mission. Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record of Most Runs in Test Series by Indian Captain in England During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

He was expected to lead the side against Bangladesh in a bi-lateral next, but the series has been postponed, hinting at a further delay in the ODI format games for the Men in Blue, implying lesser cricket for Rohit Sharma in the international stage, having already retired from T20Is and ODIs. The nearest confirmed ODI series is against Australia in October. Shubman Gill on the other hand is proving to be a leader for the future of Indian cricket team. Shubman Gill is leading Team India in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series 2025, and he is leading the young side in an impressive manner.

