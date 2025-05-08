A modern-day legend, Australia's Pat Cummins, celebrates his 32nd birthday today (May 8). Cummins is regarded as the best pacer of his generation, and most importantly, a leader par excellence, leading Australia to memorable championship wins in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and the ICC WTC 2021-23 Final over India. Cummins has claimed 294 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 66 T20Is wickets to ink his name in the record books as one of the best across formats to play the sport, having overcome a career-threatening back injury during his early years. As expected, fans took to social media to flood the feed of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain with wishes on his special occasion. Check out some of the wishes below. SRH Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Share Points After Umpires Call-Off IPL 2025 Clash Due to Wet Outfield.

My Hero

Happy Birthday Patty

Not as a part of orange army but as a huge fan of test cricket,Pat Cummins journey is just a dream for many.He was appointed as skipper after that weird Tim Paine's scandal and proved how deserving he is! 294 test wickets and need not to talk about ODIs#HappyBirthdayPatty pic.twitter.com/aREqyzdnOF — Ashana Reddy (@ashanakaje) May 8, 2025

Unrivalled Captain In The Present Era

He walks cool… But leads like a lion. He speaks less… But delivers more. Happy Birthday, Pat Cummins, the unrivaled captain of our era, leading with grit and glory. pic.twitter.com/9bwsrFXbwJ — Rafi (@rafi4999) May 8, 2025

Legend In the Modern Era

WC winner 🏆2015,2023 Ashes winner🏆 Captain of 2023 WC and 2022 WTC finals win🏆 2021 t20 wc🏆 294 test wickets @22.44 503 international wickets The 🤫 A legend in the modern era! 🙏 Here's wishing the ever smiling Pat Cummins a very happy 32nd birthday 😊 pic.twitter.com/LWkYhGdxa8 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) May 8, 2025

Leader Par Excellence

- 294 test wickets - 143 ODI wickets - 66 T20i wickets - World cup and WTC as a captain - World cup and T20WC as player - Retained the Ashes Happy birthday Pat Cummins. Leader of the Australian cricket. We want to see more trophies. pic.twitter.com/krWdQq2sgt — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 🦘🇦🇺 (@AdvocateMessi) May 8, 2025

