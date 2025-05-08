A modern-day legend, Australia's Pat Cummins, celebrates his 32nd birthday today (May 8). Cummins is regarded as the best pacer of his generation, and most importantly, a leader par excellence, leading Australia to memorable championship wins in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and the ICC WTC 2021-23 Final over India. Cummins has claimed 294 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 66 T20Is wickets to ink his name in the record books as one of the best across formats to play the sport, having overcome a career-threatening back injury during his early years. As expected, fans took to social media to flood the feed of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain with wishes on his special occasion. Check out some of the wishes below. SRH Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Share Points After Umpires Call-Off IPL 2025 Clash Due to Wet Outfield.

My Hero

Happy Birthday Patty

Unrivalled Captain In The Present Era

Legend In the Modern Era

Leader Par Excellence

