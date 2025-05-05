It was an unfortunate end to the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2025 match after the thrilling match got abandoned due to a wet outfield at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5. Despite several attempts, the groundsmen couldn't remove the puddles from the ground, and the umpires had to make the tough decision. Earlier, Delhi were restricted to 133/7 in 20 overs after SRH captain Pat Cummins produced a sensational spell. The veteran speedster bagged three wickets, which put his side on top. Cummins became the first ever captain to pick up three wickets in the first six overs in an IPL innings. Sadly, the rain made its way and ruined everything. The rain stopped, but there were big puddles on the ground, which forced umpires to make the tough decision. Both teams shared one point each. With this, Sunrisers Hyderabad are officially out of the playoff race. The Pat Cummins-led side became the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, to be eliminated from the tournament. The Axar Patel-led DC, on the other hand, is still alive in the competition. Kavya Maran’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After Tristan Stubbs Forces Vipraj Nigam To Get Run Out During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)