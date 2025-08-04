Out-of-favour Team India spinner and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player, Rahul Chahar, celebrates his birthday today (August 4). Born August 4, 1999, Chahar is known for leg-spin bowling, having represented teams like India, Rajasthan, Mumbai Indians, and SRH across domestic and international competitions, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. In his short international career, the 26-year-old has picked 10 wickets combined from 1 ODI and six T20Is for India between 2019-2021. Chahal enjoys success in IPL, claiming 75 wickets in 79 appearances, with his last being for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. SRH took to the social media platform 'X' and wished one of their own on his special day. Nitish Kumar Reddy Refutes Rumours of Him Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2026, Says 'My Connection...' (See Post)

One of Our Own

A special day for one of our own 🧡 Happy Birthday, Rahul! 🎂🎉 [Rahul Chahar] pic.twitter.com/x8RTEgfmbC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 4, 2025

