Nitish Kumar Reddy was recently ruled out of the ongoing India vs England Test series due to an injury. Reddy played two matches in the series but eventually the injury made sure he had no more participation in the tour. Amid this, a news came out that Reddy is likely to return to the IPL auction pool and will leave Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has refuted such reports and rumours through a post on social media where he wrote 'My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion.' He also affirmed that he will always stand beside this team.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Refutes Rumours of Him Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad

I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team. 🧡 — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) July 27, 2025

