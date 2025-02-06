India national cricket team had many talented pacers in the past but no one was as aggressive and energetic as S Sreesanth. The right arm pacer known for his pace and bouncers was loved by many. He was member of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup winning Indian sides. Even though he retired early from the action, fans still remember his contribution and gameplay. Born on February 6, 1983, S Sreesanth turns 42 today. On his big day, fans shower love on the pacer. Check few wishes below. S Sreesanth Birthday Special: A Glance At Controversial Career of Former Indian Cricket Team Pacer As He Turns 42.

