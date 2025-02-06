India national cricket team had many talented pacers in the past but no one was as aggressive and energetic as S Sreesanth. The right arm pacer known for his pace and bouncers was loved by many. He was member of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup winning Indian sides. Even though he retired early from the action, fans still remember his contribution and gameplay. Born on February 6, 1983, S Sreesanth turns 42 today. On his big day, fans shower love on the pacer. Check few wishes below. S Sreesanth Birthday Special: A Glance At Controversial Career of Former Indian Cricket Team Pacer As He Turns 42.

Fans Recalling Iconic Catch winning the WC for India

The words of @RaviShastriOfc: "IN THE AIRR.. SREESANTH TAKES IT. INDIA WIN THE 2007 WT20!" But before that he bowled a beast of a spell vs 🇦🇺 in the SF (🎥:⬇️) He was key in 2 of 🇮🇳's finest Test wins in 2006 - in Jamaica & in Jo'burg#HBD @sreesanth36pic.twitter.com/2fQbS4cWaR — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 6, 2025

Special Name For S Sreesanth

If Shanthakumaran Sreesanth could’ve a middle name, it will always be “aggression”. This very spell in 2007 needs to be commemorated a lot more for not only knocking those stumps out, but also the Aussies out of the T20 WC. Happy Birthday @sreesanth36 ❤️pic.twitter.com/vHeytrQGJd — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) February 6, 2025

Fan Citing Major Contribution of S Sreesanth

Sreesanth, part of WC-winning squads in 2007 & 2011, known for his pace & swing, took all imp wkt of Misbah-ul-Haq, which helped India win the 2007 WC. Happy Birthday To Sreesanth.#SSreesanth | #ChampionsTrophy2025 | #Cricket | #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/p0azKCmxgZ pic.twitter.com/myJaIjPb4l — Truly Top Star (@trulytopstar) February 6, 2025

Fan Recalling S Sreesanth's Iconic Moment

Happy Birthday to Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth 💐 The most iconic moment of his life was hitting a six to Nail after heated arguments. pic.twitter.com/zhFhRlK1bT — अनुज यादव 🇮🇳 (@Hello_anuj) February 6, 2025

Lovely Wishes For Indian Pacer

