A modern-day white-ball giant, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrates his 44th birthday today (June 17). Watson has scored 10,950 runs and claimed 291 wickets across formats, while being only the second player with 5000+ runs and 150+ wickets in ODIs, cementing his place as a white-ball master. Watson's trophy cabinet is filled with laurels, which include two ICC Cricket World Cups, two ICC Champions Trophy trophies, and as many Indian Premier League winners' medals. Fans took to social media account and flooded the cricketer-turned-commentator's feed with congratulatory messages on his special occasion. IPL 2025: Shane Watson Feels MS Dhoni Should Have Batted Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai Super Kings’ 50-Run Loss Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

