A modern-day white-ball giant, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrates his 44th birthday today (June 17). Watson has scored 10,950 runs and claimed 291 wickets across formats, while being only the second player with 5000+ runs and 150+ wickets in ODIs, cementing his place as a white-ball master. Watson's trophy cabinet is filled with laurels, which include two ICC Cricket World Cups, two ICC Champions Trophy trophies, and as many Indian Premier League winners' medals. Fans took to social media account and flooded the cricketer-turned-commentator's feed with congratulatory messages on his special occasion. IPL 2025: Shane Watson Feels MS Dhoni Should Have Batted Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai Super Kings’ 50-Run Loss Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

HBD Shane Watson

HBD Shane Watson One of the finest match winners in whiteball cricket 2 time CWC Winner 2 time CT Winner 1 time POTT in 2012 WT20 2009 CT where he failed whole group stage and came clutch in semis and finals his finest knocks But his 161(150) vs Eng 2011 MCG remains my favorite pic.twitter.com/qGvADktzua — Sashank (@sas_3343) June 17, 2025

One of the most Clutch Players

🏆 POTM - 2006 CT Final 🔥 POTM - 2009 CT Semi 👑 POTM - 2009 CT Final 🌟 POTT - 2012 T20 WC 💥 POTM - 2008 IPL Semi 🔝 POTT - 2008 IPL ⚡ POTT - 2013 IPL 🐐 POTM - 2018 IPL Final 💛 HBD to one of the most CLUTCH players ever - SHANE WATSON 🎉🔥 pic.twitter.com/DIrJ4bVMRQ — Muftdaal Nehra (@muftdaal_nehra) June 17, 2025

Greatest Clutch King

One of the greatest clutch kings in cricket history , Happy Birthday, Shane Watson — pragati kumari (@pragatikum43700) June 17, 2025

Happy Birthday Wishes

- POTM in 2006 CT final - POTM in 2009 CT Semi-final - POTM in 2009 CT final - POTT in 2012 T20 World Cup - POTM in 2008 IPL Semi-final - POTT in 2008 IPL - POTT in 2013 IPL - POTM in 2018 IPL Final HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES TO ONE OF THE CLUTCH PLAYERS EVER, SHANE WATSON 💛 pic.twitter.com/El1jRzWdAn — 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭__🤡 (@Introvert917) June 17, 2025

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to Shane Watson — मास्टर बाबा (@gks077) June 17, 2025

