Smriti Mandhana, India Women's National Cricket Team vice-captain, has turned 29 today and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have shared a birthday wish for her on social media. The left-hander, who is also the no 1 ranked ODI batter as per the latest ICC rankings, has so far played 263 matches where she has struck 9,112 runs, which includes 14 centuries. Smriti Mandhana has a number of records to her name, one of which includes the most centuries by an Indian in women's ODIs (11). In 2018, the India Women's National Cricket Team star had won both the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year awards. Smriti Mandhana, recently, had become the first Indian woman to score a century in all three formats of the game after she attained the three-figure mark for the first time in T20Is. Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana! Fans Wish India Women’s National Cricket Team Star As She Turns 29.

BCCI Wishes Smriti Mandhana On Her 29th Birthday

2⃣6⃣3⃣ intl. matches 9⃣1⃣1⃣2⃣ intl. runs 1⃣4⃣ intl. centuries Most hundreds by an Indian in Women's ODIs 🫡 Here's wishing #TeamIndia vice-captain and one of the finest modern day batters - Smriti Mandhana, a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏@mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/OZqYCFzCmK — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2025

